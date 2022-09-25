Four charged over gun seizures in St James

The four persons who were arrested in connection with the seizures of two firearms in separate incidents in St James on Saturday have been charged.

They are:

1. Twenty-six-year-old Omario Henry of Grenada Courts, Cornwall Courts in St James

2. Twenty-one-year-old Britney-Ann Malcolm, a customer service representative of Marcus Gravy Avenue, Rose Heights in St James

3. Thirty-year-old Errol Downer, a mason of Cassava Walk in Albion, St James

4. Twenty-five-year-old Allisia Hart, an entrepreneur of Cassava Walk in Albion, St James

Henry and Malcolm were arrested when joint police-military teams and the St James Operational Support Team conducted an operation about 6:00 a.m. at Grenada Courts in the parish.

During the search of a house, a .40 Taurus pistol and a magazine containing ten .40 rounds of ammunition were found in the closet of the bedroom, according to the police. And Downer and Hart are charged in relation to the seizure of a Browning single action pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with nineteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The police say the illegal items were found hidden behind a washing machine in a room of their house when lawmen searched the premises on Saturday afternoon.

All four are to appear in Western Regional Gun Court.

