God is always good

Since God has been there when we needed Him in the past, there is no reason to believe He will not be there again. We have seen His hand in the past; we will see His hand in the present, therefore, we need not fear. Psalm 34:19 (NIV) says, “The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all.” It reminds us that deliverance is going to come when we’re in trouble. Sometimes we are going to go around it, and sometimes we will go through it, but we will prevail.

God is the supplier of good things. God will provide, heal, and deliver. It is not when the ‘ataclapse’ (utter collapse) comes and something occurs that we are to cry out to the Lord. This must be our way of life. When we find ourselves in trouble, we need to go to the Lord in prayer. Psalm 121:1-2 says, “I will lift up my eyes to the hills – From whence comes my help? 2 My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” We need to go to the Lord in prayer when we find ourselves in trouble because it is He who can deliver us.

Psalm 34:4-6 (NIV) says, “I sought the Lord, and He answered me; He delivered me from all my fears. 5 Those who look to Him are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame. 6 This poor man called, and the Lord heard him; He saved him out of all his troubles.” Sometimes the deliverance is a miraculous breakthrough, and sometimes He leads us in contentment, but God will deliver.

God knows our needs, but we need to pray. We have to continue in prayer until the breakthrough comes. We need to “… always pray and not give up.” Luke 18:1 (NIV). When we’re out of prayers and what we are facing is too much, we need to call on our community to get some back-up prayer and create an atmosphere of faith.

Oftentimes, when trouble occurs in our lives, it helps to refine us. It helps us to grow, and God reveals something new to us. Psalm 119:71 (NLV) says: “It is good for me that I was troubled, so that I might learn Your Law.” The Lord does not waste any opportunities, no pain is wasted. What happens isn’t God’s fault, but God uses it to make us better and refine our character. God is always on a mission to set us on the best track.

We can even be on a self-destructive path and are still praying. God is speaking so we need to listen. As we listen and obey, the situation turns around. Some of us need to stop being so focused on the thing that is in front of us so that we can hear God. Some of us are stuck because we are not attempting to hear God. Some of us have heard God but are stubborn or just rebellious and God is in no rush.

“It is better to obey the Lord than to offer sacrifices to him. It is better to listen to him than to offer the fat from rams. 23 Refusing to obey is as bad as the sin of sorcery. Being stubborn and doing what you want is like the sin of worshipping idols.” 1 Samuel 15:22b-23a (ERV). He loves us and because of His love He refuses to allow us to self-destruct, so He intervenes. Know that God is always trying to bring His children good and deliver us even in bad situations.