Gunman fatally shot by policeman in Spanish Town

A gunman was fatally shot by a policeman at his business place in Spanish Town, St Catherine last night.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The incident occurred around 11:30 on Fairfield Road.

The policeman was not injured.

It is reported that the cop was about to enter his home after closing up his business for the night when two men on a motorcycle rode up.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The pillion reportedly jumped from the bike and approached the policeman, who took evasive action and fired, hitting him.

The rider fled the scene.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.