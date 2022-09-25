TrackingIan| More outages, JPS crews working to restore power

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting more power outages in other sections of Jamaica due to inclement weather.

JPS says the areas include Whitehouse district and Ballards Valley in St Elizabeth; Golden Grove in St Thomas; and Guava Ridge, Craig Hill and Mavis Bank in St Andrew.

Earlier today, the company reported service disruptions in sections of Liguanea in St Andrew; Red Ground and Flanker district in St James; and Blackwind Deeside in Trelawny.

The power company says its crews are working assiduously to return customers' supply, weather permitting.

The outer bands of Tropical Storm Ian are influencing the weather in Jamaica.

