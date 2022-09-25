TrackingIan | ODPEM warns about falling rocks in Bog Walk Gorge

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) says falling rocks have been reported along the corridor of the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine.

The agency is urging persons to proceed with caution while traversing the area and where possible should avoid using the roadway.

ODPEM is further advising the public to take the following precautions:

· Drive slowly through the area

· Avoid areas with damaged roadways

· Avoid where necessary areas prone to landslide

· Avoid flooding.

The public is being asked to continue to monitor the radio for further advisories.

ODPEM says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide the public with further information.

