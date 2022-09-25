TrackingIan | Schools can reopen where conditions allow - MOE

The Ministry of Education says schools can open for face-to-face classes on Monday where conditions are safe.

The Ministry says this is based on the situational update from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Meteorological Service Division.

Jamaica has been increasing increased rainfall due to Tropical Storm Ian.

The education ministry says that based on reports from the seven regions, boards and principals are being advised to exercise caution in determining the operations of schools for Monday, September 26.

In particular, the report from Region 2, which covers St Thomas, St Mary and Portland, indicates that based on the adverse weather conditions which disrupted electricity, worsened road conditions, and caused flooding in some areas, students should remain at home and work remotely as previously advised.

The reports from Region 5, which encompasses St Elizabeth and Manchester, do not indicate significant cause for concern, noted the education ministry.

However, boards and principals are advised to make use of remote learning and only use face-to-face where conditions allow.

School administrators are also being implored to use their communication channels to communicate with all parents, students and staff to advise of the operations of schools based on their local situation.

All staff and parents should exercise their best judgement, paying special attention to self-care and safety in all circumstances.

