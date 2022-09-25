TrackingIan | St Catherine remains in state of readiness

Chairman of the St Catherine Disaster Risk Committee Roogae Kirlew says the parish remains in a state of readiness for the inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Ian.

“While we have not activated our emergency operation centre, there is still a state of preparedness with all agencies on standby," Kirlew said.

He expressed optimism that the threat of Ian will continue to dissipate.

Checks by The Gleaner throughout the parish revealed areas being affected by rain but no serious concerns.

Up to a short while ago, the Bog Walk police confirmed that the gorge, which floods during heavy downpours, is still passable.

Sections of Williams Street and St John's Road in the Johnson Pen community have bodies of water, but motorists were able to navigate the journey.

There is no report of flooding in Old Harbour Bay amid the ongoing rain.

Meanwhile, there is a visible presence of the security forces on mobile patrols.

- Rasbert Turner

