WITH APPROXIMATELY 337 persons having lost their lives in road accidents up to September 21 this year, Transport and Mining Minister Audley Shaw has issued a fresh plea for road users to be responsible and obey the law – whether as motorists or pedestrians.

Addressing last Thursday’s launch of the new DoGetGo transportation mobile app at the Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay, St James, Shaw provided the grim statistics from the transport ministry’s Road Safety Unit, while outlining the reasons for the continuous road fatalities.

MAJOR FACTORS

“As of September 21, 337 persons have died in road crashes. Statistics from the Road Safety Unit indicate that the major factors that account for most of the road fatalities include failing to keep [in the] traffic lanes, excessive speeding, inappropriate use of the road by pedestrians, and lack of protective devices used by motorcyclists,” the grim-faced Shaw told the launch.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I urge road users to be extra vigilant while traversing the nation’s roads. Road safety is our responsibility, and everyone should continue to play their part and encourage all Jamaicans to take part actively to practise road safety,” Shaw added.

Last year, a total of 487 persons died as a result of road crashes in Jamaica, the highest number of persons to have died under those circumstances since 1985. The Road Safety Unit has also projected that 462 persons in all may die in road crashes this year, and 471 in 2023.

In June this year, the National Road Safety Council’s Executive Director, Paula Fletcher, voiced concern that Jamaica’s road infrastructure must be made safer, and greater law enforcement needed, in order to reduce road deaths and injuries.

ENFORCEMENT

Addressing the issue of enforcement to reduce road crashes, Shaw told Thursday’s launch that stakeholder discussions are ongoing concerning the recently tabled regulations for the Road Traffic Act.

“As a Government, we are committed to reduce the crashes on the nation’s roads, and with the new Road Traffic Act which has just been passed, motorists will face tough sanctions for breaching the rules. The Ministry of Transport is currently having discussions with critical stakeholder groups about the new Road Traffic Act which is about now to be implemented,” said Shaw.

Under the new regulations to the Road Traffic Act, a motorist or car dealer who resets, alters or otherwise interferes with a vehicle’s odometer, with the intent to change the recorded distance, may face a fine not exceeding $250,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five months on conviction in a parish court.

In addition, operating a public passenger vehicle on a road in contravention of the requirements under the regulation, could see an offender being fined up to $50,000, or a term not exceeding one month on conviction in a parish court.

TRAVELPAL APP

Shaw also took the opportunity to urge persons who use public passenger vehicles to make use of the TravelPal app, which was made available to the public by the Transport Authority last December, in order to secure their own safety when travelling on the nation’s roads.

“The TravelPal app enables commuters to use their mobile devices to scan the registration plates of vehicles used as public passenger vehicles, to verify if they are licensed by the Transport Authority. I urge everyone to get the app and use it for your safety and the safety of others, as this is one of the solutions to restore confidence in the public transportation system and will help to reduce the number of cases of missing persons,” said Shaw.

