How much do you know about St Thomas?

The number of original English parishes in Jamaica was seven, that was in 1664. The research revealed that it was Thomas Modyford, governor from 1664-73, who fist divided the island into parishes, a series of church enclaves. The parish of St Thomas is said to be named after the disciple, Thomas.

Between 1673 and 1692 there were 15 parishes. A new one called St Thomas-in-ye-Vale was created at the north of St Catherine in 1675. The original St Thomas became St Thomas-in-ye-East. In 1723, Portland was created from St George and St Thomas-in-ye-East. On April 23, 1867 the number of parishes was reduced by eight to 14. St Thomas-in-ye-East annexed St David, and was eventually reverted to its original name.

The parish was heavily featured in the early history of British colonisation in Jamaica. Once the island was secured by the British after they invaded in 1655, Oliver Cromwell (Lord Protector of Britain from 1953-1958) issued a proclamation encouraging his people at home and abroad to settle in Jamaica with certain conditions attached.

The first family to accept this offer was that of Bernard Baker of Nevis. They arrived in October 1656. Baker was granted land at a former Spanish settlement called Hato de Morante (present-day Morant Bay). Baker then encouraged Luke Stokes, governor of Nevis, to settle in Jamaica. The settlers from Nevis arrived in three ships, Marmaduke, Adam and Eve, and Mary.

Among them was William Bowden, who seems to have been one of the wealthy immigrants. An estate and the harbour were subsequently named after him. They settled in the Plantain Garden River Valley where most of them perished because of the unhealthy conditions there.

By 1658, the settlement at Port Morant was well established. The fighting between the English and the Spaniards ended in 1659. By the end of 1662, the first two districts established in St Thomas were Port Morant and Morant Bay, and the island was formally ceded to the English in 1670.

There was also Yallahs or Yealoth. which was located in neighbouring St David. They remained the main population centres with Morant Bay as the capital of St Thomas, and Easington as the capital of St David. Yallahs eventually replaced Easington as the capital, and both became part of St Thomas when St David was abolished.

St Thomas has played a significant role in Jamaica’s economic development through the export of sugar, bananas, coffee and other produce, and has always been an agrarian region. Over the years it has been regarded as a ‘forgotten’ place because of the lack of social and economic development, and the nonchalant attitude towards it by successive governments. A new urban centre is proposed for establishment on lands, not too far from Morant Bay, and the road to St Andrew and Portland is now under rehabilitation.

Now, find out how much you know about St Thomas by answering the following questions.

1. Which national heroes are associated with St Thomas?

2. What was the original name of Yallahs?

3. Who is the mayor of Morant Bay?

4. Who is the custos of St Thomas?

5. Name the famous roadside waterfalls in St Thomas.

6. Which parishes surround St Thomas?

7. Which Jamaican folkform is St Thomas mainly known for?

8. What is the local name for Morant Bay?

9. In which district is a famous hot spring located.

10. What river in St Thomas flows from west to east?

11. How did White Horses get its name?

12. In what year did the Morant Bay Uprising occur?

13. Who was the governor of Jamaica at the time of the Morant Bay Uprising?

14. Which of the following is not in St Thomas: Mount Lebanus, Poor Man’s Corner,

Gimme-Me-Bit, Hillside?

15. True or false, parts of the Blue Mountain Range are in St Thomas?

16. When was the Morant Point Lighthouse built?

17. Which community was once a thriving banana export hub?

18. Which well-known geographical features are located at Yallahs?

19. Which popular food brand was named after a district in St Thomas?

20. Who was Symmers Bay Beach named after?

ANSWERS

1. Paul Bogle and George William Gordon.

2. Ayala or Yealoth.

3. Councillor Michael Hue.

4. Marcia Barnett.

5. St Andrew and Portland.

6. Rozelle Falls.

7. Kumina.

8. Mo-Bay.

9. Bath.

10. Plantain Garden River.

11. From the foamy sea waves in the area.

12. 1865.

13. John Eyre.

14. Gimme-Me-Bit.

15. True.

16. 1841.

17. Bowden.

18. The Salt Ponds.

19. Serge Island.

20. Anthony Symmers, a merchant from Bristol, England.