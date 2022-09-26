Kingston man charged for breaking into warehouse

A Kingston man has been charged with warehouse breaking and larceny following an incident on Georges Lane in the parish on Friday.

He is 21-year-old Okeefe Langren of Hanover Street, Kingston.

A release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says the police received a report about men breaking into a warehouse about 7:45 p.m.

They responded and reportedly accosted Langren as he was leaving the building.

The police say checks were made to the building and it was observed that the padlocks were damaged and a large quantity of lumber was removed.

Langren was subsequently charged.

