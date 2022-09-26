Police charge man fingered in several gas station robberies

The St James Police say they have apprehended one of the division's most wanted criminals, who was seen robbing gas stations in a viral video recently.

He is 25-year-old Akeem Bailey, otherwise called 'Stamma', of an Albion Lane address in the parish.

He was captured on Friday and charged on Monday with robbery with aggravation after giving a caution statement to investigators.

Bailey was reportedly captured in closed circuit television footage robbing gas station pump attendants, armed with a handgun.

The police say he is also a suspect in connection with a string of armed robberies committed at service stations, a hair dressing parlour and gambling houses in St James, St Ann, Trelawny and Hanover.

The police say he has been cooperating with investigators.

They say a number of subsidiary investigations have been initiated, following Bailey's capture.

One of his alleged associates, whose name is being withheld pending an identification parade, is also in custody after being held by the police on September 19, in a stolen motor vehicle.

Bailey was arrested as part of activities under Operation Relentless II, under which the St James Police began several operations targeted at apprehending the parish's wanted men.

