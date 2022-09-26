Rain forces closure of Muschett High

Torrential rain in the Wakefield area of Trelawny on Monday has forced Muschett High School to close its doors.

Leighton Johnson, principal of Muschett High, informed The Gleaner that classes are being held online.

"It has been raining heavily since 6 a.m. We have advised parents not to send out the students. The teachers have opened up the Google Classrooms and classes are online. Seven hundred students have been affected by this decision," he said.

Meanwhile, at Wakefield Primary School classes are mostly being held online, although a small number of students showed up to school this morning.

Principal Michael James said: "Our Google Classrooms have been activated and classes will be online."

"We have 454 students and about 60 of them have braved the rain and are here at school. They will be catered to," he added.

Wakefield has a history of flooding but none has been reported so far.

-Leon Jackson

