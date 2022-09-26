TrackingIan | Breakaway at Suttons Square renders road impassable

Residents taking taxis which go through Suttons Square in Clarendon could see an increase in fares, as operators may have to divert to a longer route.

A huge breakaway at Suttons Square has worsened with the downpour caused by Hurricane Ian.

Resident, Kirk Toolsie said the land slippage started a month ago and there is nothing to channel the water, so the road keeps breaking off.

"Water dangerous, we nuh have nuh control over water," he noted.

Toolsie also outlined the impact on students.

"Dem haffi go teck taxi, it cannot pass dere again...it haffi guh divert to the long way...so dem haffi guh pay more fare. Normally $150 fi go Chapelton but a $200 fi guh Turners and go round Chapelton."

Tavres Mills, another resident, said land slippages have happened before and the retaining walls were fixed.

However, he said a solution for channelling the water is needed.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

