TrackingIan | JPS reports increase in outages

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says even as it moves to address pockets of outages, the ongoing rain and lightning have caused new service interruptions across a number of parishes.

The JPS says its teams are working in several communities in Clarendon, as well as St Catherine, Manchester and St Thomas.

It says teams are also working to restore the Mavis Bank area and King Weston and environs, in St Andrew.

The company says it is closely monitoring service levels, as the weather continues to deteriorate in some locations, restricting access into communities and creating unsafe conditions.

