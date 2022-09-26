TrackingIan | More parishes warned to expect flooding, landslides

The Meteorological Service has extended its flash flood warning for low-lying and flood prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon.

It has also upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

The warnings will remain effect until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

The local weather is being impacted by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian.

At 5 a.m. today, Ian was about 391 kilometres west-southwestern of Negril Point.

The Met Service says the outer bands of the hurricane have been producing moderate to heavy showers since yesterday and light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over the last few hours, mainly across northeastern and southern parishes.

The conditions are expected to continue into early Tuesday.

Landslides are likely.

