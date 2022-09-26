TrackingIan | Schools to continue online classes tomorrow: Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education and Youth is advising that based on the latest update from the Meteorological Office, schools should remain in the remote/online modalities and only have face-to-face classes where conditions are safe.

According to the Met Office “unstable weather conditions are expected to remain across the island” and “showers and thunderstorms to continue across the parishes into Tuesday afternoon”.

In a press release just now, the ministry said, as was previously advised, “boards and principals should continue to exercise caution in determining the operations of schools for Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Bulletin-133/2022, entitled 'Severe Weather Alert', provides additional guidance for our schools”.

“Again, we ask school administrators to continue [to] use their communication channels to inform parents, students, and staff to provide updates on the operations of schools based on their local situation. All staff and parents should exercise their best judgement, paying special attention to self-care and safety in all circumstances,” the education ministry said.

