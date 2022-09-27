Cuthbert-Flynn pleads for water, roads for her constituents

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, has asserted that as Jamaica strives for prosperity, rural development must be an integral part of the process.

“To allow for West Rural St Andrew to prosper, focus must be placed on water, roads, security and access to proper infrastructure,” she said in her presentation in the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The second-term MP said it was no secret that her constituency suffers from “major water woes” which includes frequent lock offs for days, and even months.

Cuthbert-Flynn said she has made access to water a priority, since being elected in 2016, with the recent upgrading of a pump house which will assist with water supply in the Cavaliers area.

The MP added that tanks will be purchased for Cavaliers district and Mount Airy in the Brandon Hill Division, which will serve the residents and those in the surrounding areas of Mount Prospect, New Garden, Mount James and Mountain Spring.

“There have been great efforts by the National Water Commission to upgrade pipelines across the constituency as well as focus on the metering of new customers, and I welcome these efforts,” she stated.

Cuthbert-Flynn told parliament that the $800 million Essex Hall Water Project, which will fix the long-standing water crisis in Lawrence Tavern, from Burnt Shop to Border, is on track.

She said on completion, it is expected to produce enough water to serve approximately 20,000 residents daily.

“Water to all these communities must be a priority for sustainable development and I look forward to more communities being upgraded with larger pipelines and consistent water supply,” she said.

Meanwhile, the MP said her constituency has a wide network of roadways which are heavily traversed daily and are in a terrible state.

She said patching of several roads has been undertaken in all four divisions and, since her presentation last year, an estimate of $103.6 million has been prepared for the complete rehabilitation of the Mount Salus to East Kirkland Heights roadway in Red Hills.

Cuthbert-Flynn sought to assure her constituents that their complaints have not fallen on deaf ears and that she is committed to continuing to lobby on their behalf.

She called on the government to ensure that the complete rehabilitation of the major thoroughfare from Manor Park to Toms River, St Mary is included in the plans for the next financial year.

“This roadway is a major network and doesn't just pass through my constituency but connects five members of parliament in this house to their constituencies,” she said.

The MP added that the following roadways are also in need of attention: Belvedere in Red Hills, Seaview Road in Stony Hill, Temple Hall to Border to Lawrence Tavern Square and Mount Ogle to Tavern.

She reasoned that they are all Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) routes in need of “serious attention”.

