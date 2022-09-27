Flash flood watch discontinued

The Meteorological Service Division has discontinued the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of southern and northwestern parishes.

The measure was lifted effect 3:30 p.m. today.

The flash flood watch was issued arising from the inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Ian.

The Met office says partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Jamaica tonight and tomorrow morning.

3-DAY FORECAST (Starting Tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across southern and northwestern parishes.

Lingering night-time showers mainly across central and western parishes.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

