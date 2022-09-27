Gayle Health Centre in St Mary gets $300,000 boost

Operations of the Gayle Health Centre in St Mary have been boosted with the donation of $300,000 and a defibrillator.

The donation was made by Member of Parliament for Western St Mary, Robert Montague, and Councillor for the Boscobel division, Leroy Sewell, at a ceremony on Friday.

Montague pledged to continue working to improve health care in his constituency.

And Sewell noted that the gifting of the defibrillator, which is used to monitor, regulate and restart the heart, was timely and urged the staff to care for the equipment.

Senior medical officer for St Mary, Dr Tamara Henry, welcomed the gift and said it would play a vital role in enhancing health care at the clinic.

- Carl Gilchrist

