Jamaica's southern parishes on flash flood watch

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has downgraded its flash flood warning that has been in effect for southern parishes, to a flash flood watch.

Rainfall associated with Hurricane Ian continues to cover much of the northwestern Caribbean, the service said in an update Tuesday morning.

A flash flood warning meant that flooding was imminent but a watch now means that such incidents are possible.

Ian made landfall over western Cuba overnight, with Florida next in its path.

The outer bands of the system drenched southern and eastern parishes on Monday, causing flooding in several low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Dozens of roads have also been destroyed.

