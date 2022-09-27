Spanish Town Hospital scales down operations due to leaking roof

The Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine has been restricted to admitting only emergency cases as a result of the impact of rains associated with Hurricane Ian.

The South East Regional Health Authority has advised that elective surgeries have also been scaled down.

However, it says obstetrics and outpatient services remain unaffected.

Senior Medical Officer at the Spanish Town Hospital, Dr. Jacqueline Wright-James, says the clinical operations of the Accident and Emergency Department and sections of the operating theatres have been affected by leaking roofs.

“We have also had to relocate some patients from some affected areas to drier sections” she pointed out.

Wright-James added that the hospital's management has been working to identify solutions to the weather-related issues affecting staff and patients.

Wright-James further explained that if severe weather conditions continue, the hospital will work with other health facilities in the region to accommodate some surgical patients.

In the meantime, the hospital's management says a video circulating on social media about flooding at the institution is an old video from Hurricane Elsa in 2021 and does not depict the current realities.

