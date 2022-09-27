Two alleged robbers shot dead in St Catherine police shoot-out
Published:Tuesday | September 27, 2022 | 12:22 PM
Two men were shot and killed by the police during an alleged robbery attempt at a bar on Creamy Corner in Above Rocks, St Catherine early this morning.
A third man is in custody.
The incident happened around 2:15.
It is reported that the presence of men in a motor car aroused the suspicion of residents, who called the police.
Eyewitnesses claim that the men stole gaming boxes and a sum of cash before they were challenged by the police.
According to residents, there have been frequent robberies in the area.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.