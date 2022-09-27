Two alleged robbers shot dead in St Catherine police shoot-out

Two men were shot and killed by the police during an alleged robbery attempt at a bar on Creamy Corner in Above Rocks, St Catherine early this morning.

A third man is in custody.

The incident happened around 2:15.

It is reported that the presence of men in a motor car aroused the suspicion of residents, who called the police.

Eyewitnesses claim that the men stole gaming boxes and a sum of cash before they were challenged by the police.

According to residents, there have been frequent robberies in the area.

