$4.50 cut in gas and diesel

Motorists will pay less for fuel when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $4.50 to sell for $193.16 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by the same amount to sell for $197.14.

Automotive diesel oil will also move down by $4.50 per litre to sell for $220.26.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $227.25 per litre following a similar decrease.

The price of propane cooking gas will go down by $4.50 per litre to sell for $60.68, while butane will move down by $4.09 to sell for $67.87 per litre.

Kerosene is the only fuel that will see an increase, with a $3.06 added to the price per litre, to sell for $213.44.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

