Decomposing body of Manchester senior citizen found in bushes
Published:Wednesday | September 28, 2022 | 11:42 AM
The Manchester police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a senior citizen whose decomposing body was found in bushes in the parish on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as 74-year-old Clifton Chambers of Silent Hill in the parish.
Reports from the Christiana Police are that about 5:45 p.m., residents stumbled upon the body and alerted them.
The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post-mortem.
Investigations are ongoing.
