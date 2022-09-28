Decomposing body of Manchester senior citizen found in bushes

The Manchester police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a senior citizen whose decomposing body was found in bushes in the parish on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 74-year-old Clifton Chambers of Silent Hill in the parish.

Reports from the Christiana Police are that about 5:45 p.m., residents stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post-mortem.

Investigations are ongoing.

