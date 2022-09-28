Holness wants motorists who opened Bog Walk Gorge barriers prosecuted

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday afternoon blasted motorists who opened the padlocked gates at the Bog Walk Gorge, in St Catherine, amid heavy weekend rainfall, calling their actions "reprehensible".

Holness, who was speaking in the House of Representatives on the damage caused by the outer bands of Tropical Storm Ian, said motorists removed the locks and made their way across the flooded bridge.

He said that this type of behaviour must not be tolerated.

"The licence plates were identified from the camera footage. The police have been directed to do a thorough investigation and the persons involved should face the full force of the law," said Holness, adding that the Government and its agencies and departments go to great lengths to ensure the safety of citizens.

"We cannot and will not condone this kind of behaviour. It not only places the lawbreaker at risk, but every other citizen who traverses that area would now be at risk," the prime minister said.

- Kimone Francis

