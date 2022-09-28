Illegal gun recovered in Manchester, man arrested

The police in Manchester on Tuesday arrested a man following the seizure of an illegal firearm and six rounds of ammunition during an operation in Clarks Town district in Porus.

The police report that about 3:10 p.m., lawmen were on duty when they saw a group of men at a garage.

It is alleged that on seeing the police, one of the men took a bag from around his neck and threw it behind a plastic tank.

The bag was retrieved by the police and a search of it revealed one .38 revolver pistol containing six .38 rounds of ammunition, according to the police.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

