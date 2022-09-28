Jamaicans in Cuba safe - foreign minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson Smith, is advising that Jamaicans in Cuba are safe following the passage of Hurricane Ian.

In a media release Wednesday evening, Johnson Smith said the Embassy of Jamaica in Havana has reported that, “We await the return of electricity at the embassy, but have been able to ascertain that so far, all our students as well as our home-based and locally recruited staff are unharmed".

"Initial reports indicate that there are no casualties within the Jamaican community, but we are remaining vigilant in light of reports of widespread devastation to property and infrastructure. We are also encouraged by news that the government and people of Cuba have already started to mobilise action for restoration and recovery,” the embassy added.

Johnson Smith said the Jamaican government is also closely monitoring the situation of Jamaicans living in Florida, in the USA, which is now experiencing the effects of Hurricane Ian.

“Where communication channels allow, we continue to monitor the situation of our staff and community through our Embassy in Havana and our Consulate-General in Miami and will update the public accordingly,” said Johnson Smith.

“We continue to encourage members of the community to stay tuned to official US news channels and emergency operations guidance on evacuation, shelters and access to rescue and response,” she continued.

Johnson Smith said Jamaica stands with the Governments and people of Cuba and the United States during this difficult time.

