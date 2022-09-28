JPS expects to make significant progress today in restoring power

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says its crews are seeking to restore power to as many areas as possible today.

Many communities lost power as a result of rains associated with Hurricane Ian.

The JPS says Clarendon and St Catherine account for most of the outages, although there are a few areas without power in other parishes.

Moores District and sections of May Pen in Clarendon and sections of Linstead in St Catherine are reportedly the worst affected.

The JPS says its crews were initially hampered by the adverse weather conditions, flooding, landslides and blocked roads.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, it says they are now making significant progress as there has been an improvement in conditions.

The JPS is asking for patience and understanding as the teams try to restore power to communities.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.