Kingston West police name person of interest in murder probe

Detectives in the Kingston Western Division who are investigating the 2019 murder of Mark Bennett have named a person of interest in relation to the case.

Bennett was killed on November 28, 2019, at Upper Oxford Street in Kingston.

Being sought is Tyrone Phipps, otherwise called 'TJ', of 4th Street, Kingston 12 and Molynes Road, St Andrew.

Phipps is being urged to report to detectives at the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch by midday today.

In addition, anyone with information that can assist the police to locate Tyrone Phipps is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443 or 119 police emergency number immediately.

