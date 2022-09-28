NWA warns against careless land-clearing amid landslides

In light of landslides triggered by the outer bands of then Tropical Storm Ian, the National Works Agency (NWA) is urging residents to be careful how they clear lands for farming or building houses.

Community relations officer for the NWA's western region, Janel Ricketts, today noted that vegetation that holds soil together is removed from hillsides during land-clearing activities.

She said that this, in turn, results in land slippages in the long term, which can result in a potential loss of life and damage to property.

“Even though we have state agencies responsible for different elements such as the main road network and the drainage system, citizens also have to be proactive for their own protection. This is in terms of how you clear areas for farming, especially along the hillside when you remove vegetation, but the vegetation helps to hold the soil together,” Ricketts stressed.

She was today providing an update on the agency's assessment of the storm's impact on western Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It was disclosed that communities in Trelawny, Hanover, and Westmoreland were among several across Jamaica which suffered landslides as a result of rainfall associated with the storm.

Ricketts also noted that cleaning-up efforts are still ongoing at different drains across the western region and also along the famed Elegant Corridor.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.