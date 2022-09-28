Police launch manhunt for girlfriend of slain Hanover businessman

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE HANOVER police are continuing their manhunt for Anita McKetty, also called ‘Hope’, who allegedly shot and killed her partner, popular Hanover businessman Syddoo Chambers.

McKetty, whose last known address is Anchovy in St James, reportedly fled the scene in Chambers’ white Toyota Mark X motor car immediately after the shooting, which took place at his Hanover residence last Thursday.

Commanding officer in charge of the Hanover police, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, told The Gleaner on Monday that McKetty is the suspect in Chambers’ murder and urged her to report to the police.

“The Hanover police are now in search of the suspect and a stop order has since been placed on all ports of exit,” Beeput said.

“We are asking anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of this woman, Anita McKetty, to immediately contact the Hanover police or the nearest police station,” she urged. “And we are also asking Ms McKetty to come in to the nearest police station.”

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, Chambers had just finished catering for a party at the famous seafood restaurant when he reportedly received a telephone call from his girlfriend, who was at his home. It is alleged that she requested to speak to him in person.

The 32-year-old Chambers drove to his house, which is located in the vicinity of the Sandy Bay Primary and Junior High School, and met with his girlfriend outside the house. An argument reportedly developed between the two and the female allegedly pulled a handgun and shot Chambers in the region of his side, before making off in his white Toyota Mark X motor vehicle, registered 9484 KF.

Chambers’ younger brother, Lance, who heard the gunshots, rushed outside and saw him on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He reportedly informed Lance that his girlfriend had shot him and subsequently drove away in his car.

The victim was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was treated and admitted in critical condition. He was later transferred to the Falmouth Hospital after his condition worsened, before succumbing to the gunshot injuries on Friday.

Family members have been left in a state of shock and disbelief.

