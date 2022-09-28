Psychiatric evaluation ordered for woman charged over theft of courthouse keys

The woman charged in relation to the disappearance of keys belonging to the St Catherine Parish Court has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The order was made on Tuesday by parish court judge Nicole Kellier.

Janet Fletcher, who is charged with simple larceny, was remanded to reappear in court on October 14.

Allegations are that on September 13, she visited the Spanish Town Police Station to make a report and while there she reportedly removed a bunch of keys belonging to the parish court.

The keys are held at the police station for safekeeping.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

An intelligence-driven operation was conducted by the police, which led cops to Fletcher's home in St Catherine.

The police reported that the keys were found at the premises.

She was taken into custody and later charged with simple larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.