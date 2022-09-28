Sagicor Foundation courts nominations for Community Heroes Award

The public is being urged to submit nominations of extraordinary Jamaicans who are undertaking philanthropic deeds for consideration for the Sagicor Foundation biennial Community Heroes Award.

The Sagicor Foundation will be selecting 14 nominees to be recognised and rewarded as ‘Community Heroes’. Each awardee will receive $50,000 as well as a commemorative award of recognition.

The inaugural Sagicor Community Heroes Award was launched in 2020 as part of Sagicor Group Jamaica’s 50th anniversary milestone celebrations. Fifty outstanding philanthropic Jamaicans from across the island were honoured at a celebratory event.

To be eligible for the awards, nominees must be Jamaican citizens 10 years and older who are improving their communities through service to others. Nominees are expected to show consistent commitment and dedication to volunteerism, charity, kindness, doing good and giving back, as well as exhibiting courage and bravery by selflessly performing acts of kindness for the benefit of others.

“We want to celebrate, recognise and reward those everyday heroes who are dedicated to serving and helping others, even as they face their own challenges. Our Sagicor Community Heroes Awardees should exemplify and embody that spirit of volunteerism, kindness, and charity to others,” said Alysia White, executive director of Sagicor Foundation.

Established charities, registered organisations, and team members of Sagicor Group Jamaica and all its subsidiaries are not eligible for the award. Awards are for individuals only.

For further details on the awards and to nominate your Community Hero, visit https://sagicor.info/HeroesAwards2022.