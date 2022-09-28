Some flights at Sangster airport cancelled due to Hurricane Ian

MBJ Airports Limited, operators of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, is reporting that several flights to Florida have been cancelled due to Hurricane Ian.

It says it has received flight cancellation notifications from the following airlines for today:

Southwest

* WN 272/273 Orlando (MCO)

* WN 583/1025 Ft. Lauderdale (FLL)

American Airlines

* AA 2174/2174 Miami (MIA)

* AA 1580/1580 Miami (MIA)

JetBlue

* B6 22 Orlando (MCO)

* B6 2126 Ft Lauderdale (FLL)

MBJ is recommending that industry partners contact the airlines regarding flight operations prior to transporting guests to the airport.

It says it continues to monitor the projected path of Hurricane Ian and its effect on the operations of its airline partners.

It added that the Sangster International Airport remains open for normal operations.

