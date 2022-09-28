Williams wants JPS to prioritise her constituency for electricity regularisation

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew Eastern, Fayval Williams, has urged the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) to prioritise the regularisation of electricity to some communities in her constituency.

Admitting that the cost of wiring houses for electricity was out of the reach of many, Williams said that through the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and the use of her Constituency Development Fund, she has been able to assist residents in Goldsmith Villa and Standpipe.

Williams said she has also encouraged residents to enter into prepaid electricity arrangements with the JPS.

“Let me assure the community of Fallen in Tavern that I am committed to ensuring that the infrastructure that was installed for electricity, for which the work was stopped, will restart and be completed,” Williams said in her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in Gordon House.

“I have worked assiduously to bring employment opportunities and community members know that I have been saying that communities have to honour their civic obligations and pay for the water and the electricity they consume. I have been very vocal on this,” she said.

Meanwhile, Williams said that investment will be made to create six spaces for recreational and other activities for residents at Hermitage, African Gardens and Goldsmith Villa in August Town.

She said the project is estimated to cost $10 million and will benefit some 11,000 residents.

She added that the project represents the continuing build phase of the Zone of Special Operation that is being implemented by JSIF.

The design will include small parks, gardens, roadside greenery, and vegetation barriers. Fencing will also be installed at select spaces.

- Edmond Campbell

