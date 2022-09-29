Blood donations being sought for former senator Delano Franklyn

Colleagues of former minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Delano Franklyn, are appealing for the public's assistance with blood donations.

Franklyn, a former People's National Party senator, has been hospitalised since early September.

The 62 year old is in critical condition at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), a close contact with knowledge of his illness told The Gleaner.

He was diagnosed with a rare disease a few years ago.

Persons wishing to assist are being asked to donate blood under his name at the Blood Bank of Jamaica or at the hospital's blood bank.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The receipt should be submitted to the head nurse at Annex UHWI.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.