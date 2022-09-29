Constable charged for 2020 assault: INDECOM

Constable Rajeeck O'Connor was placed before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court, by way of summons, to answer to the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to common law earlier today.

The charges were as a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

In a press release today, INDECOM said Constable O'Connor was charged in relation to the assault of a man which occurred in Denham Town on February 21, 2020.

It was reported that Constable O'Connor intervened in a verbal altercation between the complainant and his neighbor, which resulted in the complainant sustaining actual bodily harm (abrasions and bruises).

A trial date has been set for February 6-7, 2023 by the presiding judge, and disclosure was made to defense counsel.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

All concerned parties were bound over.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.