Thu | Sep 29, 2022

Corporate Hands | GK Foundation gives laptop to scholarship recipient

Published:Thursday | September 29, 2022 | 12:08 AM
GK Foundation scholarship recipient Kimberlee Coley (left) receives a laptop from Marjorie Godfrey, administrative assistant at the GK Foundation on August 31 ahead of the new school year.
Contributed
GK Foundation scholarship recipient Kimberlee Coley (left) receives a laptop from Marjorie Godfrey, administrative assistant at the GK Foundation on August 31 ahead of the new school year.