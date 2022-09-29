Corporate Hands | NCB, Sangster’s award book grants to primary, secondary students

As part of its flagship Scholarships and Grants programme, NCB Foundation partnered with Sangster’s Bookstore to award book grants to students at the primary and secondary levels. For the 2022-23 academic year, the foundation committed over $2m to this phase of its programme. Kyle Sangster and Kayona Campbell are two of the 2022 beneficiaries who received book grants of $10,000 each to purchase their required textbooks with ease, while being assisted by Desron Graham (left) and Ahesia Cole-Aitkens (right) at the Sangster’s Bookstore outlet at the Mall Plaza in Kingston.