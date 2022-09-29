Earth Today | Discovery employees join beach clean-up in St Ann

EMPLOYEES OF Discovery Bauxite recently joined the Discovery Bay Marine Laboratory of The University of the West Indies and other stakeholders, including community residents, in a Beach Clean-up activity for International Coastal Clean-up Day 2022.

Together they cleared plastics and other debris from Old Folly Beach in Discovery Bay.

The company collected 10 bags of recycled bottles and 18 bags of other garbage, including Styrofoam boxes, plastic utensils and glass bottles. This was in addition to the waste haul from other teams, including underwater garbage retrieved by divers from the Marine Lab amounting to some 1,455 pounds collected from seven sites across Discovery Bay to Salt Marsh in Trelawny.

“Beach clean-up days are always a welcome and educational experience as it offers opportunities for volunteers to help to reduce coastline litter and protect the environment,” said Discovery’s environment and safety manager, Sheridah Nelson.

Another Discovery Bay beach clean-up activity was conducted by the Discovery Under-16 youth football team on the Queen’s Highway, and at the local Fishermen’s Beach. Those efforts were led by Andrew Morris, a Discovery Bauxite employee who is also the volunteer coach and team manager.