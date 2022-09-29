JPS appeals OUR's latest rate review decisions

The Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) has appealed a number of the decisions made by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) in its most recent rate review.

In a media release Thursday morning, the OUR said it has been notified by the JPS of the appeal filed with the Electricity Appeal Tribunal on September 19.

Among the issues being contested by the JPS are the OUR's treatment of the Independent Power Producers (IPP) cost in the system losses calculation, the regulatory definition of the foreign exchange surcharge, and the final assessment of the quality of service (Q-Factor) performance in 2021.

The JPS is requesting that the OUR's decisions be set aside or modified as the Tribunal deems fit.

This application represents the latest in a series of appeals by the JPS of decisions issued by the OUR, which are pending tribunal review.

In August, the OUR granted a rate review to the JPS which saw light bills for residential customers increasing by 0.7 per cent, while commercial customers saw increases ranging from 0.4 per cent to 1.2 per cent.

The JPS had applied for an increase of 3.3 per cent for residential customers and 0.9 per cent to 2.1 per cent for commercial customers.

