Kingston Technical High student stabbed to death

Published:Thursday | September 29, 2022 | 4:19 PM
A source told The Gleaner that it was a tearful day at the school. 

A female student of the Kingston Technical High School is dead after a fight with another female student earlier today.

The Kingston Central police are now investigating the fatal stabbing.

Superintendent Beresford Williams, who is in-charge of the Kingston Central Police division, confirmed the incident.

Efforts to reach the school administration have proven futile so far.

More to come.

- Andre Williams

