Kingston Technical High student stabbed to death
Published:Thursday | September 29, 2022 | 4:19 PM
A female student of the Kingston Technical High School is dead after a fight with another female student earlier today.
The Kingston Central police are now investigating the fatal stabbing.
Superintendent Beresford Williams, who is in-charge of the Kingston Central Police division, confirmed the incident.
A source told The Gleaner that it was a tearful day at the school.
Efforts to reach the school administration have proven futile so far.
More to come.
- Andre Williams
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.