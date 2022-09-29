Kingston Technical High student stabbed to death

A female student of the Kingston Technical High School is dead after a fight with another female student earlier today.

The Kingston Central police are now investigating the fatal stabbing.

Superintendent Beresford Williams, who is in-charge of the Kingston Central Police division, confirmed the incident.

A source told The Gleaner that it was a tearful day at the school.

Efforts to reach the school administration have proven futile so far.

More to come.

- Andre Williams

