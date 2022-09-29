Mother and son charged under Operation Relentless

A Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds is the latest to be added to the list of seizures since the start of Operation Relentless II in Westmoreland.

A man and his mother have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

They are:

• Rasi Hyde, 27, of White Hall, Negril in the parish

• Annette Plummer, 43, of the same address

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to the police, the operation was carried out on Nampriel Road in Negril, Westmoreland on Wednesday, between 8:00 p.m. and 11:05 p.m.

During the operation, the police searched a house occupied by the mother and her son. The team found the firearm hidden under a couch.

The two were charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Their court dates are not yet been finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.