Mother and son charged under Operation Relentless
A Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds is the latest to be added to the list of seizures since the start of Operation Relentless II in Westmoreland.
A man and his mother have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.
They are:
• Rasi Hyde, 27, of White Hall, Negril in the parish
• Annette Plummer, 43, of the same address
According to the police, the operation was carried out on Nampriel Road in Negril, Westmoreland on Wednesday, between 8:00 p.m. and 11:05 p.m.
During the operation, the police searched a house occupied by the mother and her son. The team found the firearm hidden under a couch.
The two were charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Their court dates are not yet been finalised.
