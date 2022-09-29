News Briefs

Health ministry to discontinue daily COVID-19 updates

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that it is to stop issuing daily COVID-19 updates and will start doing so once a week.

The change is to take effect on Saturday, October 1.

No explanation was given for the move.

The health ministry says COVID-19 numbers will now be published in its surveillance bulletin, which is put out weekly on the ministry's website at moh.gov.jm.

Jamaica recorded its first COVID-19 case in March 2020 and, since then, over 150,000 infections have been confirmed.

The death tally now stands at more than 3,300.

Jamaica, on Tuesday, recorded 39 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, 83 people have recovered.

There have been 586 active cases in the last two weeks as 64 people remain hospitalised.

Tuesday's positivity rate was 8.6 per cent.

Saunders to remain as cabinet secretary until replacement found

De facto Information Minister Robert Morgan has indicated that Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Douglas Saunders is to remain in the post until there is a decision on his replacement.

Saunders was expected to retire from the post by the end of this month. However, the unconstitutional appointment of Lieutenant General Rocky Meade has halted that decision.

Meade was to assume the position on October 1.

“Selection of a cabinet secretary comes through the Office of the Services Commissions (OSC). That is the authority that manages the entire process. I would have to wait on them to make a decision as to who the next cabinet secretary is,” Morgan told journalists during Wednesday's post-Cabinet media briefing at Jamaica House.

He said an announcement will come once there is approval.