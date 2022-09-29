Notorious Vietnamese Gang dealt crippling blow

Just a week after a top-tier member of the notorious Cambridge-based Vietnamese Gang was arrested and charged for double murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, another man, who the police say was also an active member of the gang, has been shot and killed.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Oshane Wilmot, a farmer of Retrieve in Cambridge, and the brother of a former Jamaica most wanted man, Delano 'Preckeh Boy' Wilmot, who hailed from Mother Lane in Cambridge, and who was fatally shot by members of the security forces in Goodwill community in Amity, St James in July.

Wilmot was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon while transporting two eight-year-old students from school on his motorcycle.

Reports from the Cambridge police are that about 3:40 p.m., Wilmot picked up his daughter and his friend's son from Anchovy Primary School and was heading towards Cambridge.

On reaching a section of the roadway known as Aful Gully, the driver of a grey Toyota Axio motorcar blocked his path, and two men armed with handguns alighted from the vehicle and opened fire hitting him and the boy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Wilmot lost control of the motorcycle which crashed in a ditch, also injuring his daughter. The gunmen then walked over to him and shot him repeatedly before speeding away.

The police were summoned and upon arrival Wilmott and the two children were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the children treated.

During his reign of terror, 'Preckeh Boy' was linked to more than a dozen cold-blooded murders, mostly carried out in and around the Retrieve community.

Preckeh Boy, who, along with two other gunmen (Ryan 'Ratty' Peterkin and Richard 'Cruiz' Anderson) killed by the security forces, made the top of the St James most wanted list in 2016. Wilmot was added to the list in 2018.

During Preckeh Boy's reign of terror, he sent out several videos threatening the lives of members of the security forces, allegedly from a location in Cuba.

One police source told The Gleaner that following his death, his gang, which was known as the Retrieve Gang, was dismantled. However, a number of his henchmen revived the gang and renamed it the Vietnamese Gang.

“We have been tracking the members of this Vietnamese Gang for sometime, of which Oshane Wilmot was a member,” one senior police officer told The Gleaner.

“We have been constantly tracking their movements and crippling the gang, and this has resulted in the recent arrest and charge of one of its key players, 27-year-old O'Brian 'Knockis' Bent. He was charged little over a week ago with the April 24 double murder of Lowell Davids and Copeland Thompson,” the officer said.

“Prior to his arrested, we also managed to apprehend and charged two other gang members, Tawayne Bernard with armed robbery and Kymani 'Cripple' Alcock, with wounding with intent.”

The senior police officer related that the police have not yet come up with a motive surrounding the death of Oshane Wilmot, but they said they know that it was gang related, stemming from his active role in the Vietnamese Gang.