Pedestrian killed along North Coast Highway

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a minibus along the North Coast Highway Thursday morning.

The police say the middle-aged man from Trelawny was hit by a black Toyota Voxy minibus as he was crossing the street in the Greenwood community about 3:00 a.m.

He died on the spot.

The man's name has not yet been released by the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.