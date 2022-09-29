Police make breakthrough in Westmoreland murder

The police have charged 20-year-old Vashean Braham, otherwise called 'Tugrat', of Shrewsbury, Whithorn in Westmoreland with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm in connection with an incident at Roaring River in the parish on Thursday, May 26.

Reports are that about 12:15 a.m., Braham and several armed men gained entry into a house and opened gunfire, hitting two of the occupants.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, both victims were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The deceased was later identified as O'Neil Rodney, otherwise called 'Price' of Seaton Crescent, Savanna-la-Mar.

Investigators executed an arrested warrant on Braham during a police operation at Kippin, Darliston in Westmoreland on Tuesday. He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

