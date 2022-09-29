‘Wave of anxiety’ remains in Big Pond

DESPITE SPENDING more than $20 million to expand the capacity of Big Pond and improve the surrounding drainage, flooding remains a nightmare for residents in the community of the same name located in Bannister, St Catherine.

When The Gleaner visited the southwestern St Catherine community, a large body of water covered an expansive portion of the main road, resulting in a halt to the flow of traffic.

“I was called to pick up a passenger in Bullet Tree but when I reach here, the Big Pond take over the road. I am not prepare to put my vehicle through this water,” taxi driver Marvin Douglas remarked.

Douglas said that the pond has been a constant problem for users of the roadway, which links to Old Harbour, Spanish Town, Bullet Tree and other areas.

For Mark Wright, a resident of Sylvester Drive, the flooding problem can be alleviated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I have being living here for 45 years and continue to suffer from the flooding. I have recommended that the authorities lift the road about three feet,” Wright said. “Once the road lift, and culvert are cleaned, the work is done,” he insisted.

Bullet Tree resident Deborah Jones said recurring flooding has become a tiresome experience for her.

“When I came here 24 years ago, I did not know there was a pond in the area until I started to build the house,”Jones said. “Each time it rains, there is a wave of anxiety. This pond is a real threat to development and growth,” she added.

As the rains continue, commuters, business operators and others contemplated the alternative route of an additional 30 miles to their journey.

Despite an improvement in the inclement weather associated with the storm, the anxiety and concerns of Big Pond residents remain.

“Whenever the road is block[ed], it is a cause for concern as it (water) takes days to recede,” lamented Melissa Johnson, a bystander.

She said the latest round of flooding will impact the reopening of school. However, the community remains hopeful that the water will soon recede, so that they may put their lives back together.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com