Education Minister bemoans tragic death of Kingston Technical student

Education minister Fayval Williams this morning called the stabbing death of Kingston Technical High School student, Michion Campbell, "a tragedy on so many levels".

Addressing students as part of a series of consultation sessions on the proposed national grooming policy, Williams said a young life was lost in a moment of anger and another blighted because of "a senseless act of violence".

Campbell, 16, succumbed to injuries after she was stabbed by a 17-year-old student during a dispute on Thursday at the Hanover Street-based institution in downtown Kingston.

READ: School Tragedy

WATCH

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We must learn to resolve our issues without resorting to violence," said Williams during her opening remarks at the Douglas Orane auditorium at Wolmer's Boy's School in St Andrew.

She said that the education ministry has partnered with the Ministry of Justice to bring to schools restorative justice practices to help students navigate "a conflict-ladened society.

"It's not that we are ever going to do away with conflicts. What we want to learn is how we manage our conflicts. How we de-escalate conflicts, how we get out of conflicts, how we not become a part of conflicts to a point where you have violence and death," said Williams.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.