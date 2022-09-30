Over 70,000 to benefit from Greater Portmore Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade

The eastern section of the Greater Portmore Ponds Wastewater Treatment Plant was commissioned into operation on Thursday following extensive improvement works valued at $935 million.

The project, undertaken by the National Water Commission (NWC), included the upgrading of the pump station, rehabilitation of the ponds, construction of new reed beds and other auxiliary civil works.

More than 70,000 residents in the St Catherine community are expected to benefit from the services offered by the upgraded treatment facility.

“We're very proud of the [investment by the] Government to protect the environment of Greater Portmore,” said Minister Without Portfolio with responsibility for the Environment in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda.

He said the upgrading of the wastewater treatment plant will ensure that Portmore can facilitate the growing demand for development projects and the jobs that will be generated.

Samuda said that the Government will continue to invest in the country's sewage management systems as commercial and residential developments continue to increase across Jamaica.

“We have to get ahead of future developments to come, and you have the commitment that the Government will continue investing at a rate that this area and the citizens deserve,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Project Manager for GPP WWTP, Kieran Cadogan, said that the works undertaken have increased the capacity of the wastewater plant by 20 per cent.

“[Before the works,] the capacity was roughly about 60 or 70 per cent. So [now] we expect to receive more [customers]. Once developments are approved, are close to our facility and within the band that we have… we are looking to take on those customers,” he pointed out.

Build-Rite Construction Company Limited was the contractor for the project.

- JIS News

